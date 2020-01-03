'Supergirl' To Go Off-air After Current Season?

Supergirl has been entertaining fans for all five seasons now. Lately, there have been many rumours about the show that it will be going off-air soon, which means that the series of Supergirl will finally come to an end. According to online portals, just like Katherine McNamara replaced Arrow, same way Supergirl might replace someone. Fans were aware of the death of Arrow who sacrificed himself for The Flash and Supergirl and save the planet, but his sacrifice might not count as The CW has confirmed a change in the plot. This would give fans a chance to say goodbye to the character in a meaningful way instead of ending it abruptly. Let us take a look at why Supergirl is facing alleged cancellation after the current season.

Supergirl faces a cancellation

The show Supergirl, developed by Ali Adler, Greg Berlanti and Andrew Kreisberg, is lately been struggling with low viewership numbers. This means people are losing interest in the show which is why The CW is considering discontinuing the show. Reportedly, The CW is coming up with new projects on the network like Stargirl.

Meanwhile, there is good news for the Arrow fans as the show is going to continue on The CW. Though there were rumours that the show will be discontinued, the CW has officially confirmed that it will be continuing Arrowverse. Let us take a look at new projects by The CW:

