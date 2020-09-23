Why Was Supergirl Cancelled? Here's What Happened To The Superhero Series

Supergirl is prepared to go off air soon. According to a report by Deadline, the CW and producers Warner Bros TV and Berlanti Productions recently announced that the Melissa Benoist starrer would conclude with the sixth season, which is all set to premiere in 2021. Moreover, Supergirl marks the second series moving towards its end from DC Arrowverse. Earlier, Arrow ran its last season after an eight-year run. Here is the reason for fans who want to know why was Supergirl cancelled:

Why was Supergirl cancelled?

Here is what happened to Supergirl

According to a report by Deadline, the delay in the production of Supergirl happened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the series targeted a later start for accommodating the pregnancy of Melissa Benoist. Amid the unexpected delays and lower ratings of the series, the producers, the studio, the network, and the leading star decided to end the show with a long final season.

The creative team started developing the storylines for the last 20 episodes of Supergirl. While the CW has been entertaining its audience with new series, it is also retiring the former ones. The three acclaimed shows like Arrow, Supernatural, and The 100 have concluded.

Supergirl aka Melissa Benoist also shared an official post revealing the conclusion of the series. In her Instagram post, the actor wrote, "To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She’s had that impact on me, too. She’s taught me strength I didn’t know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we’re united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I’m forever grateful.

I’m so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we’re going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪 @supergirlcw(sic)".

The cast and the plot of Supergirl

Talking about the leading star, Melissa Benoist marked her debut with the series in the titular role in 2015. The fifth season of the series also featured actors like Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Andrea Brookes, Julie Gonzalo, David Harewood, and Jon Cryer, among others, as supporting characters. In the latest season of the show, Supergirl faced obstacles as well as threats. Meanwhile, Andrea Rojas surprised everyone with a new virtual reality technology, which helped people to bury their heads in the proverbial sand. However, when Kara attempted to reveal the danger, rivals tried to make her hold herself back. Additionally, the worst came when Lex Luthor attempted to claim the soul of Lena, Supergirl’s best friend.

