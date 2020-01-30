Blake Lively Calls Out The Responses To 'The Rhythm Section' Makeover As 'offensive'

Blake Lively did not hold back when trolls commented some demeaning words on her latest transformation. According to multiple reports, the Gossip Girls actor spoke her heart out when she was asked about her film, The Rhythm Section’s looks, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She said that some of the comments on the pictures that she shared were rather offensive. Fans mistook her movie make-up look to her bare face look and it was unfair according to Blake.

Also Read | Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Were Not A Part Of SAG 2020; THIS Is The Reason Why

Blake Lively had earlier posted her transformation picture on IG which was a before and after make-up look. Blake Lively explained all the comments she received, to Jimmy Fallon when he was curious about the picture. According to Blake, many fans stormed to comment on the picture and could not believe her transformation. While some fans appreciated her looks, some had demeaning things to say about the picture.

Further explaining the picture, she mentioned that, during the shoot, her character’s family was facing a lot of tragedies and that is what the make-up expert Vivian Baker tried to create. Some followers mistook the post-make-up look to be her real face, leaving her offended. She said in the interview that it took a lot of time for her to look the way she looked in the second picture.

Also Read | Blake Lively Looks Totally Unrecognisable In 'The Rhythm Section'

Here is what Blake Lively shared:

Also Read | Blake Lively On Three Kids With Husband Ryan Reynolds: "It's Like Going From Two To 3000"

The Rhythm Section is releasing on January 31, 2020. Makers of the film released the trailer on various social media accounts. The film is helmed by Reed Morano and is based on the eponymous novel by Mark Burnell. It stars Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K Brown, and Daniel Mays in the lead roles.

Watch the trailer of The Rythm Section here:

Also Read | Blake Lively's Looks Unrecognisable In This New Look From 'The Rhythm Section'; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.