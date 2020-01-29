Blake Lively On Three Kids With Husband Ryan Reynolds: "It's Like Going From Two To 3000"

Blake Lively is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film The Rhythm Section which is scheduled to release in theaters on January 31, 2020. The Age of Adaline star recently made an appearance in American Broadcasting Company's iconic chat show

and spoke about her professional and personal life. A mother of three daughters, Blake often portrays a great sense of humor on media as she takes a dig at either her husband, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds or her children.

Blake Lively went on to reveal in the chat show that she and her husband feel outnumbered by their children now. She said that her family feels as if they've gone from two to 3000 as three children felt like a lot to her. She quipped that those people who say that there's not much difference between two or three kids in the family, do not have three kids.

Read | Critics' Choice Awards 2020: Why didn't Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively show up?

The Gossip Girl star's confession on the chat show comes her husband Ryan Reynolds' revelation along the same lines when he claimed that leaving the house had become harder for him with three little children constantly interrogating him regarding his whereabouts. Blake Lively also spoke about the news of a reboot of the iconic show Gossip Girl. She confirmed that the show will be coming back with an all-new star cast but has denied any reports of being a part of the new production.

Read | Blake Lively's looks unrecognizable in this new look from 'The Rhythm Section'; see pics

About The Rhythm Section

The Rhythm Section is set to hit the silver screens on January 31, 2020. The film is helmed by Reed Morano and is based on the eponymous novel by Mark Burnell. It stars Blake Lively, Jude Law, Sterling K Brown, and Daniel Mays in the lead roles.

Read | Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively take their daughters on a play date; see pics

The Rhythm Section revolves around the life of Stephanie Patrick who steers down a path of self-destruction when a tragic plane crash kills her family. She soon discovers that it was not an accident and embarks on a journey to find out the truth and take her revenge by punishing those who are responsible. The makers recently dropped the latest trailer of the film.

Read | Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively were not a part of SAG 2020; THIS is the reason why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.