Blake Lively Jumps In On Gossip Girl Meme Fest, Shares A 'Gloves' Meme Amid COVID-19

It seems that Gossip Girl will always remain a big part of actor Blake Lively's life. The actor, putting a hilarious twist to a dialogue from the show, shared a meme on her Instagram story. Through the meme, Lively sent out the message of using gloves while going out in Gossip Girl style.

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate USD 400,000 To Four Hardest-hit Hospitals In New York

Blake takes advice from Blair

Blake Lively must have come across a funny Twitter meme fest where people used a snapshot of her character Serena van der Woodsen and Leighton Meester's character Blair Waldorf. She then used this meme to share a nice message to her fans and audience along with making them laugh during the quarantine. On her Instagram story, Blake added the following picture:

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds' Dating Life From Scarlett Johansson To Blake Lively; Read

In the picture, her character Serena can be seen asking 'What should I wear to the supermarket?'. To this, Blair says 'Gloves girl'. This meme is also under the taste that the two characters were always on top of their fashion game on the show.

ALSO READ | Gigi Hadid Gets Interviewed By Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, & Kendall Jenner

Memes based on this Gossip Girl template with Blake Lively's photos have already amused many on Twitter. A Twitter user named @koostzu started using the title of the show and sharing funny jokes about the same. Here are some of these memes:

ALSO READ | Jennifer Aniston Praises Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds For Helping Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Blake Lively's husband and actor Ryan Reynolds was also recently asked by a fan on Twitter whether he had watched Gossip Girl. The actor, who is known for his hilarious and funny personality, tweeted a reply which sent the fans rolling in laughter. Here is what he tweeted:

I didn’t watch it. I drank it through my eyes. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 31, 2020

ALSO READ | Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Donate $1 Million For Coronavirus Fight; Troll Hugh Jackman

Source: Blake Lively Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.