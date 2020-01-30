Blake Lively Reveals That Her Daughter Is Intimidated Around The 'fun' Jimmy Fallon

Blake Lively is a Hollywood film and television actor who is very popular for her role in Gossip Girl. The actor from time to time makes it to headlines for her films, outfits, vacation pictures, or quirky and witty exchanges with her husband. This time, she has been trending on social media after what she revealed about her daughter.

The actor recently went as a guest to the popular The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed in front of cameras that her daughter was intimidated by host Jimmy Fallon. This came as a shock to the audience and host Jimmy Fallon as he is always perceived as funny by his fans. When Jimmy asked Blake how her oldest daughter James was doing, Blake replied that James was so intimidated by him that she refused to accompany her mother to the show’s set.

Jimmy Fallon is like Beyonce to Blake Lively's daughter

It was only later that Blake revealed why her five-year-old is ‘intimidated’ by Jimmy Fallon, and it is for the cutest of reasons. Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds have plenty of famous friends, but apparently their five-year-old daughter James is the most starstruck by Jimmy Fallon. James happens to be almost every celebrity's buddy, but around Jimmy, she can barely speak a word. Jimmy Fallon is like her Beyonce, Blake Lively added to her statement. She credited the ‘Jimmy Fallon’ cardboard cutout in her house that her husband Ryan Reynolds had got to their home.

Blake Lively addresses her daughter James' star-struck admiration for Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show pic.twitter.com/tHefDl6jdi — LA_Beth (@LA_Beth) January 30, 2020

Blake Lively's upcoming movie

Blake Lively is currently being seen promoting her upcoming film The Rhythm Section which is scheduled to hit screens on January 31, 2020. The movie has been directed by Reed Morano and stars Blake Lively along with Jude Law and Sterling K. Brown in pivotal roles. The movie follows a grieving widow who, upon finding out that a plane crash that killed her family was no accident, sets out for revenge.

