All The Times When Blake Lively Made Headlines In 2019; This Is How Her Year Was

Blake Lively is an American actress who rose to prominence for her role in The CW television series Gossip Girl. She also starred in multiple films like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, The Town, Green Lantern, Savages and many more. The actor is married to Ryan Reynolds since 2012. Here's taking a look at how 2019 was for the gorgeous actress.

Blake Lively gives birth to her third child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have three children. The name of their children is James Reynolds and Inez Reynolds. The name of the third child has not been revealed yet. However, the couple has three daughters.

I love B.C. 🇨🇦 I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in. On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY. I’m proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click https://t.co/gJ8wvRwD2y for voting info. #Capilano pic.twitter.com/a3itOeIqQx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 17, 2019

Blake Lively had the best reaction to husband Ryan Reynolds' campaign photos

Blake Lively was not so active on social media because of her pregnancy. Meanwhile, her husband Ryan Reynolds posted an image on Instagram of his shoot with 'Aviation American Gin'. Blake Lively commented on the photo saying she is feeling good about her life choices. Furthermore, Robyn Lively also commented on the image saying she also feels happy about his sister's life choices. Take a look at the Instagram post.

Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' plantation wedding was just banned from Pinterest

The wedding images of the couple were banned from Pinterest because of issues related to human rights. However, Pinterest is adopting more appropriate guidelines for their site. Take a look at their wedding images.

Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary today: 👫❤😍 http://t.co/sL9Bg9OJQY pic.twitter.com/7Whx3Umg9V — E! News (@enews) September 10, 2015

