Blake Lively's Birthday: This Is What The Diva's 33rd Looked Like; See Pics

Blake Lively turned 33 years old on August 25, 2020. The actor is popular for her roles in various movies like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, The Town, Green Lantern and Savages. Blake Lively spent her birthday in quarantine with her husband Ryan Reynolds and her three children. She shared some of the best highlights from her birthday, individually thanking everyone, in making her day special. Take a look at some of Blake Lively's best birthday highlights.

Blake Lively's birthday highlights

The first picture from Blake Lively's birthday highlights was this picture from her house. She thanked everyone for their special wishes and shared a few pictures from her birthday. Blake shared her special birthday meal, homemade muffin with sriracha mayonnaise. She shared a picture of her delicious meal, making it one of the best pictures of her birthday highlights.

On the occasion of her birthday, Lively chose to let loose and indulge in some desserts. She shared a picture of all the desserts she bought and shared that although she convinced herself that she bought the desserts to support small business, it was actually because she could eat them all.

After sharing how her day began and sharing her birthday meal, Blake lined up a number of gifts she received on her birthday. One of the first gifts that she loved was a bunch of goodies from the 90s. Being a 90s kid, the actor was overwhelmed to receive a package that included all goodies from the 90s. Another gift that the actor loved was a pair of earrings and ring, gifted to her by one of her friends.

Next, Blake shared pictures of some yummy delicacies sent to her, by her friends. She shared pictures of colourful macaroons and some delish croissants. She thanked each of her friends individually and also wished they were there to share it with her. Blake Lively has been in quarantine with 13 of her friends and family members, so finishing all the food that she got as gifts won't be a problem, she shared.

(Pictures: Blake Lively's Instagram story)

