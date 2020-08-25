Blake Lively's Birthday: When BTS' RM Revealed That He Has A Crush On Deadpool's Wife

Hollywood actor Blake Lively has turned 33 today. The Gossip Girl actor has millions of fans across the globe. But after apart from these fans, BTS group leader RM is also a fan of the actor. Not just fan, in an old interview Namjoon confirmed that Lively is his celebrity crush.

When RM revealed that Blake Lively is his celebrity crush

The Age of Adaline actor Blake Lively is ringing her 33rd birthday today, August 25, 2020. Lively became a household name when she starred as Serena Van Der Woodsen on the show Gossip Girl. Since then Blake has starred in several other movies and has gone on to become one of the most bankable actors in Hollywood.

Also read | Blake Lively's Birthday: Take A Look At Interesting Facts, Photos From Her Younger Days

As the Gossip Girl alum is celebrating her 33rd birthday, she has become a celebrity crush for many people across the globe including BTS member Namjoon. BTS’ group leader RM in an interview confessed that he has a crush on Lively.

In an old interaction with E! News, the hosts asked the group members about their celebrity crushes and Namjoon responded by saying, “I like Blake Lively”.

While stating this fact RM also clarified that he knows Blake Lively is not single and she is married to Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds that the couple also has kids together. Blake Lively is yet to respond to the BTS member’s comment and it will be interesting to see what she has to say on the matter.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Proudly Flaunt Custom-made Masks Made By Their Daughters

Moving on, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds never miss out on a chance to make fun of each other on social media. But when it comes to their kids, the couple is extremely private. Both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have never shared a picture of their daughters on social media. But recently, fans got to know the name of their third daughter.

It all started when Taylor Swift released her eighth album. In the album, one song has been titled betty. Many fans were quick to speculate that this song is the name of Blake and Ryan’s third daughter. Even Taylor Swift revealed in one of her posts that she has named characters from her songs after her friend’s kids. But the final seal of approval was provided when People confirmed the same in their news report as the media portal quoted a source close to Blake and Ryan.

Also read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Little Blake Lively Looked Like A Doppelganger Of Baby Spice

Also read | Taylor Swift Admits Revealing Name Of Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds' Daughter In New Song

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.