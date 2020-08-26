Gigi Hadid Wishes Her 'good Friend' Blake Lively On Her 33rd Birthday; See Post

Actor Blake Lively celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday, on August 25, 2020. Several fans and celebs took to social media to wish her on the occasion of her birthday. Even Blake Lively's friend, singer Gigi Hadid, took to Instagram to share a sweet message for her "good friend". Gigi Hadid even shared a funny picture of herself alongside Blake Lively.

Gigi Hadid takes to Instagram to wish her friend Blake Lively on her 33rd birthday

Also Read | Gigi Hadid shares a pic of her affectionate kiss with Zyan Malik

[From Gigi Hadid Instagram]

Taking to her Instagram story, singer Gigi Hadid shared a photo of herself alongside Blake Lively. Gigi Hadid shared this image online on the occasion of Blake Lively's birthday. In the quirky picture, Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively are trying to climb on top of an expensive car while smiling at the camera.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid trends on Twitter as fans react to pregnancy news

Along with the picture, Gigi also shared a heartfelt note for Blake Lively. For those who are unaware, Gigi and Blake have been friends for quite a while now.

In the tag for the image, Gigi Hadid wrote, "Happy happy birthday my Sweet B." She also told Blake Lively that she was a "good friend" and a good "mamma". Moreover, the singer also wrote that Blake Lively was a huge inspiration for her. Finally, Gigi Hadid wrote, "Love you," in all caps and tagged Blake Lively in the post.

Also Read | Gigi Hadid can't wait to raise her baby in NYC with Zyan Malik

Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend Zayn Malik will soon be welcoming home their first baby. Gigi Hadid is noticeably pregnant now and has even shared multiple photos of her pregnancy on social media.

Recently, the singer conducted a pregnant photoshoot with her friends and shared the images on her official Instagram page. In the caption for the images, Gigi Hadid thanked her friends for helping her capture these special moments forever.

On the work front, actor Blake Lively last featured on the action-drama film The Rhythm Section. The movie released on January 31, 2020, and starred Blake Lively, Jude Law, and Sterling K. Brown in the lead role. The Rhythm Section is directed by Reed Morano and produced by Paramount Pictures. The movie was a major box office bomb and lost nearly 40 million dollars at the Box office.

Also Read | Blake Lively's Birthday: Take A Look At Interesting Facts, Photos From Her Younger Days

[Promo from Gigi Hadid and Blake Lively Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.