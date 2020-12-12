Blake Lively Trolls Her Hubby Ryan Reynolds, Reveals Her Four 'favourite Things In World'

On December 10, Blake Lively took to her Instagram handle and shared four of her ‘favourite things in the world’ from Vancouver in her Insta story. In her first story, the picture showed three desserts on a table which included ice cream, doughnuts and a pie. The second story included the fourth dessert. Teasing her fans and followers, she wrote, “…Who did you think I was gonna say??” atop the second story. In the picture, she added a subtle nod with a Deadpool gif in the corner.

Blake Lively shares her four fav things in the world

This isn’t the first time that Blake has teased her hubby Ryan and fans on social media. In the month of October, the 33-year-old star took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of hubby Ryan as she rang his 44th birthday. She captioned a hilarious note, “1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake 9pie0 without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that’s who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can’t believe we’re still married”.

On May 10, Ryan shared a picture of ‘three important ladies’ in his life on the occasion of Mother’s Day. He wrote, “I salute these three incredible mothers for their wisdom, strength and ability to forever appear as though they’re standing at the doorway to their own surprise birthday party. ‘#HappyMothersDay’” with a red heart.

In an interview with Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist podcast, Blake’s hubby Ryan Reynolds said that they don’t take themselves too seriously and only people he really lobe to make fun is them. The Gossip Girl fame agreed to the statement in an interview with Hello! In the year 2018. She said revealed that all day they tease each other because they are best friends first.

Blake met Ryan on the sets of Green Lantern and in October 2011, they began dating. The couple got married in September 2012 and have three daughters- James, Inez and Betty. Blake is popular for her roles in Gossip Girl, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants I & II, Green Lantern, Savages, The Age of Adaline, The Shallows and A Simple Favor.

