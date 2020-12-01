Ryan Reynolds 'rescues' Mom Tammy From Hugh Jackman In A Hilarious Banter; See Tweets

Netizens are more than familiar of the friendship and ‘bromance’ that Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman share on social media and otherwise. Both the actors are famously known for trolling each other on social media and having sarcastic yet hilarious banters targeting each other in a friendly manner. While Ryan Reynolds pulls no punches in trolling or taking sarcastic jibes at his family and friends, Hugh Jackman makes sure that he responds with the same energy from time to time as well. The two have been involved in yet another hilarious banter, and this time it involves Ryan’s mother as well. Have a look.

Hugh Jackman ‘turns Ryan’s mom against him’; ‘Let her go,' says Reynolds

While both the actors were delivering their lines in a video for ‘Laughing Man’, a coffee company owned by Jackman, Hugh suddenly brought in Tammy, the mother of Ryan Reynolds into the video. Tammy agreed to Jackman’s dig on Reynolds that the latter was ‘nobody’s friend’.

Upon being inquired by Ryan about his mother, Jackman replied by saying that she was hanging around his residence. With this funny quip, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman effectively brought a glimpse of their comic ‘bromance’ in the video as well.

Let my mom go. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 27, 2020

The Deadpool star responded on Twitter by tweeting “Let my mom go”, which yielded quite a few laughs by the netizens. Later on, Ryan Reynolds shared a fanny update to this tweet, writing, “Just want everyone to know Tammy is now home safe. Thank you all for your concern”.

As the netizens may already know, this is not the first time the actors have been involved in comic banters on social media, and it probably won’t be the last. The famous picture which shows Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal laughing at Ryan Reynolds on their Christmas get-together is one of the most memorable trolling that the actors were involved in.

Just want everyone to know Tammy is now home safe. Thank you all for your concern. pic.twitter.com/emwthHrngc — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 28, 2020

Ryan Reynolds has gained a lot of popularity for his hilarious performance in the superhero action-comedy Deadpool, which was followed by a sequel as well. Hugh Jackman on the other hand is most known for his portrayal of Wolverine, a character which was played by him for well over a decade.

His final appearance in the role came recently in 2017 in the film Logan. With the frequency of the comic banters between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, it probably won’t be long till netizens get to enjoy them trolling each other again.

