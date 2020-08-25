Blake Lively's Birthday: Take A Look At Interesting Facts, Photos From Her Younger Days

Blake Lively is celebrating turning 33 years old today. She was born on August 25, 1987, in California, US. The actor is widely known for being on the show Gossip Girl, that ran from 2007–2012. Apart from that, she has been seen in many movies like The Town (2010), Green Lantern (2011), Savages (2012), The Age of Adaline (2015), The Shallows (2016) and A Simple Favor (2018), to name a few. So to commemorate the actor on her birthday, here are some interesting facts and pictures from her childhood. Take a look:

Blake Lively's Childhood Trivia

1. Blake's Name: Blake Lively is a dedication to an old family member. The actor was named after her grandmother's brother, Blake.

2. Blake's Siblings: Blake Lively has an older brother named Eric Lively and two step-sisters named Lori Lively and Robyn Lively. She also has a half brother named Jason Lively. As per various reports, Blake's entirely family has been in the entertainment business.

Young Blake Lively in her high school yearbook 😁 pic.twitter.com/2IIrnQRkWo — Gossip Girl (@ChuckForBlair) March 23, 2018

3. Acting Classes: According to many media outlets, when Blake was very young, her parents used to leave her in acting classes as they did not want Blake to stay with a babysitter.

4. Acting since she was 10: Blake started acting from the age of 10. She appeared in the 1998 film Sandman which was directed by her father.

5. Schooling: Blake Lively attended Burbank High School. She later wanted to study at Stanford University. In Burbank, Blake was a class president, a cheerleader and a member of the championship choir.

6.Childhood Enemy: Blake Lively hated the Sesame Street character Big Bird. This was because her school friends used to tease her by the name 'Big Bird' as she was very tall and had yellow hair, the actor had once mentioned on Instagram.

7. Childhood Hero: Blake Lively's childhood heroes are The Spice Girls. The actor mentioned at the 43rd annual People’s Choice Awards that she had not met them yet.

8. Childhood Crush: Blake's childhood crush was David Letterman, as reported by many news outlets.

9. Blake as a sibling: In an interview with E, Blake mentioned that she was the youngest of her siblings and that she never had to take care of any of her siblings. She also mentioned that she always liked kids.

10. Blake's father: Blake Lively's father has played the role of her father in the movie The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants when she was a teenager.

In terms of her work, Blake was last seen in the film The Rhythm Section which was directed by Reed Morano and written by Mark Burnell, based on Burnell's novel of the same name. The film came out in January 2020 and didn't fare well at the box-office.

