Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Little Blake Lively Looked Like A Doppelganger Of Baby Spice

Back in 2018, a throwback picture, featuring Blake Lively took the internet by storm. A Twitter user, name Bria Madrid, shared a tweet and stated that she found an old picture when she was 5 at her first concert of Spice Girls and took the picture with a girl dressed up as Spice Girl. She further added that she later realised it was Blake Lively. Though Madrid's tweets are protected, a fan page on Instagram shared the throwback picture.

READ | Did Taylor Swift Reveal The Name Of Ryan And Blake's 3rd Child With A 'Folklore' Song?

Interestingly, the tweet also grabbed the attention of Blake Lively and she cleared that it was not her impersonating the Spice Girl in the throwback picture. Sharing the same picture, Blake Lively wrote, "Pretending to be someone else... since 1997 (Thanks @briaaamadrid for the photo of us at the Spice Girls concert. Sorry -not sorry- I tricked you into thinking I was @emmaleebunton)". Scroll down to take a look at the unseen pic.

When Blake Lively was mistaken as Baby Spice

READ | Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively's First Date Was The Most Awkward Meeting; Here's Why

Spice Girls photos

READ | Blake Lively Responds To Taylor's 'folklore' Amid Talks Of Her Leaking Actor's Baby's Name

On the other side, talking about Spice Girls, on July 29, Sporty Spice of the British pop group revealed the release date of her solo album. The upcoming album will be the eighth solo album for the artist (born Melanie Chisholm), after her most recent being 2016’s Version of Me. Apart from the album announcement and Spice Girl tour, speculations are making rounds on the internet that the pop singer group documentary is under works at Channel 4 with a working title Girl Powered: The Spice Girls.

It was reported that Rob Coldstream and Clare Cameron are going to direct the documentary film. The same directing duo was behind the network’s hit documentary titled Jade: The Reality Star Who Changed Britain. It was said that the film will showcase everything about the Spice Girls. The portal also mentioned that the documentary will use archive footage and reveal interviews that will help provide a complete overlook of the girl band and how they rose to fame. The band comprises of Melanie Brown, Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham who all got together to form one of the most iconic pop-culture group in the 1990s.

READ | Blake Lively Mocks Ryan Reynolds In Latest Post; Says 'just Got Me Pregnant'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.