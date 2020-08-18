Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively Proudly Flaunt Custom-made Masks Made By Their Daughters

Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively recently wore custom-made face masks on social media as they flaunted the handiwork of their skilled daughters. On Sunday, Lively posed with her hubby Reynolds for a goofy selfie with their eyes wide open to show off their face masks which were decorated by daughter James, Inez, and Betty. Along with sharing the quirky selfie, the Gossip Girl jokingly wrote she and Reynolds 'won't embarrass' their children at all in middle school.

Ryan & Blake have the best way to appreciate their daughters' talent

The couple usually refrain from sharing their personal lives on social media, so it's a rare occasion that the celebrity couple has given fans a sneak-peek into their family affairs. The proud parents of three couldn't hold back but display their daughters' talent on social media. So, they turned muse for James, Inez, and Betty to flaunt their custom-made face masks.

While Ryan Reynolds's mask comprised colourful shapes drawn into horizontal rows, Blake Lively's mask featured stars with pink and purple smears all over it. Sharing the goofy photograph on her Instagram handle, The Shallows actor commented writing, "We won't embarrass them at all in middle school... (sic)". In the next story, she also posted a picture of all the stationery that her daughters used for making those colourful face masks and wrote, "These kits are awesome".

Check out her posts below:

Both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been extremely vocal about their opinions on the 'Black Lives Matter' movement and how they planned to raise their children to be good human beings first. The couple took to Instagram and shared a post regarding the same as they wrote, "We're ashamed that in the past we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systematic racism is."

They also expressed how they're teaching their children differently so they don't grow up 'feeding this insane pattern'. They added, "We've been teaching our children differently than the way our parents taught us. We're committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they'll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously".

Read the full post below:

