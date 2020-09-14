Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Relationship Timeline From 2014-2020, Details Inside

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of the power couples of Hollywood as well as the music industry. The couple has a huge fanbase and they are famous for their frequent social media banter. The couple is about to celebrate their fourth anniversary together. For all those who are wondering how the two lovebirds meet, here's a look at Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship timeline.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's relationship timeline

It seems that Gwen Stefani met Blake Shelton on the sets of The Voices when she joined as the new judge in 2014. She was replacing Christina Aguilera who was expecting her second child. Gwen had even put up an Instagram post to mark the day. The first photograph of Gwen and Blake was snapped during a public live-taping appearance for the singing reality show.

The next huge interaction between the two judges which seems to have propelled things was their appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show to promote The Voices. Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani competed in a lip-sync battle dueting on Endless Love and their sizzling chemistry seem to become the talk of the town. In November, Gwen posted a selfie of her and Blake on Instagram.

Things started to get serious for the couple on the sets of The Voices as Blake Shelton frequently made appearances on Gwen Stefani's social media feed. In July next year, Shelton filed for a divorce from her former wife, Miranda Lambert who is also a reputed country singer. The next month, Gwen also announced her split from husband of 20 years, Gavin Rossdale. The latter share three children together.

In October of 2015, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show once again. Although they were not alone this time, other The Voices judges had accompanied them, one could not miss the great chemistry between the two. They even performed a duet on Hotline Bling.

The next month, Gwen Stefani appeared on On Air with Ryan Seacrest. She was asked whether she is dating Blake Shelton as rumours of this kind were already doing rounds. Although Stefani kept her silence on the matter, she did admit that Shelton is "hot". That very month, on the exact same date that Gwen shared her first photo with Blake, the latter's representative confirmed the news of their relationship.

At an NFL game in Arizona in December, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were spotted together for the first time since the announcement. In January of 2016, Blake gifted a horse to Gwen called Halo. In February, Gwen appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and revealed details about her relationship with Shelton. In March, they walked the red carpet for Oscars' After Party together hand-in-hand.

In May 2016, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed together at the Billboards Awards. In June, Gwen spends Blake's birthday with him. In July, he finally revealed all the details and his feelings for Gwen during an interview with Billboard. In February next year, Gwen appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show, alone this time, and got candid about Blake.

In October 2017, Adam Levine talks about Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's chemistry. That very year in December, they performed together again on The Gwen Stefani Christmas Special. In April 2018, she avoided the marriage rumours tactfully on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. They also engage in some PDA on social media and Gwen praises Blake to Heidi Klum.

In April 2019, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani walked the red carpet at Ugly Dolls premiere with Gwen's sons. That very year, Blake again avoided a marriage rumour on Ellen's show while Gwen admitted on The Voices that he will be a very good father. By December 2019, Blake and Gwen released their third song together.

In March 2020, Gwen Stefani and her sons surprised Blake Shelton at his concert in LA. In April, Gwen and Blake were seen having fun as he got his haircut from her. In July, they released their fourth collab together, Happy Anywhere, whose lyrics prove that Gwen and Blake are going strong.

