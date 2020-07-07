Gavin Rossdale Says His Split With Gwen Stefani Is 'most Embarrassing Moment' Till Date

Singer Gavin Rossdale has been making news for several reasons. Rossdale, who is known for sharing the big-screen with Keanu Reeves in the 2005 film, Constantine, recently spoke to a news daily about his personal life. In the interview, the musician talked about his divorce to singer Gwen Stefani. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Gavin Rossdale's most embarrassing moment of his life

In the interview, Gavin Rossdale was asked about his most embarrassing moment in life. To this, Rossdale said his split with his former wife Gwen Stefani is one of the most embarrassing moments of his life. He also described it as “gross and lopsided spectre” of the crumbling of his marriage. In the interview, the Constantine actor also said that the last time he was happy was on his birthday when all his four children were staying together with him.

ALSO READ |Govinda's Quiz: If You're A 90s Kid You Will Ace This Quiz

Rossdale tied the knot with singer Gwen Stefani back in the year 2002. They were married to each other for 13 years before splitting in the year 2016. The reason behind Rossdale and Stefani’s divorce is allegedly Rossdale’s affair with their nanny. The couple has been co-parenting their three children to date. Together, they have three sons, Kingston age 14, Zuma age 11, and Apollo age 6.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Comes Back On Social Media After A Short Hiatus With A New Post

Gavin Rossdale also has a 31-year-old daughter with Pearl Lowe. Rossdale’s daughter’s name is Daisy Lowe and she is a model. Gwen Stefani is currently dating singer Blake Shelton. Last year, the two reportedly moved in together but have not yet decided a date to get married and are taking it slow. The two stars have been making rounds on the internet for several reasons.

Back in January 2020, Blake Shelton dropped a music video that featured Stefani. It is titled Nobody But You, and it depicts the couple’s love for each other, which is quite evident from the line, “I don't want to look back in thirty years…And wonder who you're married to”. The music video of Nobody But You went on to garner over three crore views on YouTube and over three lakh 40 thousand likes.

ALSO READ | Urvashi Rautela's First International Film, 'Aislados' Is Out Now; Read Details



ALSO READ | Salman Khan With Madhuri Dixit Or Kajol; Whose On-screen Chemistry Is Better?



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.