Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Release New Countryside Romantic Song 'Happy Anywhere'

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are considered to be one of the power couples in the Hollywood music industry. Recently, the couple released a song together called Happy Anywhere. The song made its debut on Thursday night and has fans hooked since. Here's what it is about.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani teamed up for the new track called Happy Anywhere. During the virtual press release of the song, Blake said that he and Gwen had already released a single this year. But given the circumstances of lockdown and pandemic, they thought it will be fit to release Happy Anywhere too.

Shelton continued saying that everyone is in quarantine and hopefully with their special ones. Happy Anywhere is dedicated to that experience. He also added that the lyrics of the song are exactly what happened to him and Gwen too.

While live streaming on Thursday night during the release of Happy Anywhere, Blake Shelton gushed about his new song with Gwen Stefani. He feels that he has the easiest job in his life and that is singing a country song while living in the countryside. He added that the most hilarious and ironic thing is Gwen singing the "countriest" song to come out of Nashville.

Blake Shelton also revealed that Gwen Stefani's brother, Todd Stefani had helped them record the video for Happy Anywhere. He said that the video was shot at his ranch in Oklahoma during 105 degrees heat. Blake also revealed that the video has many archival photos from Gwen's phone which according to the latter, sums up their relationship so far.

Listen to the audio of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's song, Happy Anywhere:

Blake Shelton's song has been written by Ross Copperman, Josh Osborne, and Matt Jenkins. According to reports, Happy Anywhere will make its television debut on Friday's Tonight Show. Blake and Gwen had previously collaborated on the song 'Nobody But You' which was added to his 2019 album called Fully Loaded: God's Country.

