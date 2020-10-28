Blake Shelton's Net Worth Is As Huge As The Solitaire On His Fiancee's Finger

Blake Shelton is an American country music singer and has won numerous prestigious awards throughout his career. The singer recently announced that he is got engaged to Gwen Stefani who shares the judge’s panel with him on The Voice reality show. Here is a look at Blake Shelton’s net worth as he begins a new chapter in his life with Gwen Stefani.

Blake Shelton’s net worth

According to Celebritynetworth.com, Blake Shelton’s net worth is $100 million as of 2020. This when converted to INR, the sum is over Rs 740 crores. Apart from that, the singer has several assets and luxury cars in his name.

Source of income

Blake Shelton has an elaborate singing career and has earned a great reputation for himself over the years. The singer has also been an acclaimed judge on various singing reality shows including The Voice. Moreover, he owns a franchise of restaurants and entertainment complexes called Ole Red which is located in several locations in USA. Apart from these, the singer charges a heavy sum for making appearances at events and ceremonies.

Career of Blake Shelton

Born and brought up in Ada, Oklahoma, Blake Shelton began his career as a singer in the year 2001. His debut single Austin became his first number one hit on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks and remained at that position for 5 weeks. He got massive popularity for his songs like Pure BS, Startin’ Fires, Red River Blue, Sure Be Cool If You Did and Bringing Back the Sunshine.

Read Also | New On Disney Plus In October 2020: What Is New On Disney Plus Hotstar?

Read Also | 'Hocus Pocus' Cast To Reunite For A Fundraising Event For NYRP; Details Here

Awards

Shelton has won numerous awards throughout his career. The singer is a recipient of 10 Country Music Association Awards, six Academy of Country Music Awards, one CMT Artist of the Year award, and nine CMT Music Awards. He has also received 27 ASCAP awards.

Blake and Gwen engaged

Blake Shelton recently announced that he is engaged to The Voice judge Gwen Stefani. The singer could not hide his excitement and thanked everyone for their love and wishes on his engagement. He captioned a picture with Stefani as, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!” Check out the post below.

Read Also | 'The Good Place' Filming Location: List Of Locations In LA Where This Show Was Shot

Read Also | Megan Fox Thinks Film 'Jennifer's Body' Failed At The Box Office Due To Her Public Image

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.