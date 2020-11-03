'Blue Chips' Cast: Read To Know Who Starred In 1994-basketball Drama

Blue Chips is a basketball drama movie released in 1994. The plot of the film revolves around a basketball coach who in order to improve the line up of his team, resorts to breaking the rules. If one wants to know the cast of Blue Chips, this article provides all the information. Read ahead to know the cast of Blue Chips.

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan Pens Emotional Note For Sikander Kher, See His Emotional Reply

Also read | Ashish Kakkad, Popular Gujarati Director And 'Kai Po Che' Actor Passes Away At 49

Here are all details about Blue Chips cast

Nick Nolte as Coach Pete Bell

Nick Nolte plays the character of Coach Pete Bell. When Pete realises that his basketball team is not winning as frequently as it would previously, he decides to pat the best basketball players to come to play for his team. This is an illegal practice but still resorts to it because he is desperate.

Mary McDonnell as Jenny Bell

Mary McDonnell plays the character of Jenny Bell. Jenny is Pete’s estranged wife who is also a former guidance counsellor. She gets hurt when Pete lies to her about his illegal methods. He is one of the interesting of Blue Chips cast.

J. T. Walsh as Happy Kuykendahl

J. T. Walsh plays the character of Happy Kuykendahl. Happy is a selfish school booster who keeps demanding more materialistic things from Pete for his atar players. He is also shown to be greedy. He was seen in the movies Tin Man, Vietnam and God Morning.

Ed O'Neill as Ed

Ed O'Neill played the character of Ed in the movie Blue Chips. Ed is a sportswriter who suspects that Pete is involved in some illegal business. He starts investigating Pete’s activities. He was also seen in Married...With Children and Modern Family.

Shaquille O'Neal as Neon Boudeaux

Shaquille O'Neal plate the character of Neon Boudeaux. Neon is one of the star basketball players. He even gets a brand new car from Pete to join his team. He was also a professional basketball player. Later, he went on to be a sports analyst.

Anthony C. Hall as Tony

Anthony C. Hall played the character of Tony. Tony was Pete’s one of the favourite players. But when Pete learns that Tony was involved in a match-fixing, he regrets his decision of breaking the rules of making his team the best. He is one of the interesting of Blue Chips cast.

Also read | Rajkummar Rao Reveals His Profession Before He Began His Acting Career

Also read | Saif Ali Khan's House Of Pataudi Turns 2, Actor Shares Vision Behind The Clothing Line

Image courtesy- @komokoperspective Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.