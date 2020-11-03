Ashish Kakkad, Popular Gujarati Director And 'Kai Po Che' Actor Passes Away At 49

Filmmaker-actor Ashish Kakkad, considered as one of the most visionary directors of the Gujarati film industry, passed away on November 1. He suffered a cardiac arrest in his sleep. He was 49 years old. Ashish Kakkad's death has sent shockwaves throughout the Gujarati film industry.

Filmmaker-actor Ashish Kakkad passed away at 49

Ashish Kakkad was one of the most forthcoming directors of the said industry. He passed away in his sleep as he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest. He was in Kolkata to celebrate his son’s birthday on November 2.

Music composer Nishith Mehta, who has worked with Ashish Kakkad for really two decades, said he was absolutely devastated on hearing about the demise of his dear friend. In a tribute posted by Mehta on Instagram, he called Ashish his brother. He also added in the caption that he had too many memories with Ashish Kakkad. He also has said that a lot will be lost without Ashish Kakkad.

Ashish Kakkad was known for his notable directorial ventures like Mission Mummy and Better Half. Both the movies were considered to have revived Gujarati cinema. He used modern cinematic methods to put forth a story set in an urban backdrop. Nishith Mehta had composed music for both these films. He was also a voice-over artist and had also acted in several Gujarati and Hindi movies.

He was seen in the 2013 movie Kai Po Che! alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, Rajkummar Rao and Amit Sadh. He was also seen in the 2014 Gujarati film Bey Yaar, which was a comedy-drama directed by Abhishek Jain. He also went on to star in Vitamin She, a 2017 romantic-comedy film, which was directed by Faisal Hashmi.

Gujarati actor and RJ Dhvanit Thakker also penned a lengthy emotional caption as a tribute to Ashish Kakkad. He, too, had worked with him in his prominent movies Vitamin She and Mission Mummy. He said the fact that Ashish Kakkad won’t be there anymore, is a thought he cannot even fathom.

Image courtesy- @nishithmehtaofficial Instagram

