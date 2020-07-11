Mary-Kate Olsen Spotted With Twin Sister Ashley First Time After Divorce News; See Pic

Mary-Kate Olsen was recently spotted for the first time after her divorce. She was reportedly seen outside the office of her fashion line The Row. Mary-Kate Olsen was seen with her twin sister Ashley Kate.

Mary-Kate Olsen was spotted wearing a black tank top paired with denim. She was seen holding a takeaway cup of coffee. The actor turned fashion designer was spotted donning a no-makeup look with her hair left loose on her shoulders. She was carrying a black bag to complete her look. Ashley Kate was seen keeping it casual in a beige jacket paired with a long shirt and black loose pants. Kate sisters were spotted wearing black sunglasses as their bodyguard directed them on the road.

About Mary-Kate Olsen and Sarkozy's divorce

Mary-Kate Olsen separated from her husband Olivier Sarkozy in April but the news of the end of their marriage was reportedly not leaked until May. A report by a news portal suggests that they both are living in different houses in The Hamptons. In late May, Mary-Kate Olsen's legal team officially filed the paperwork for the designer to divorce her estranged husband. The documents, summons, and complaint were filed electronically with a Manhattan county clerk.

Mary Kate Olsen had previously filed an emergency petition on April 17 to break up the marriage. But a statewide pause order due to the COVID-19 lockdown kept New York courts closed for all hearings that were not considered to be emergencies or immediately essential. Earlier, she has attempted to put in the paperwork for the split, but a judge denied the request.

The designer on May 12 sought to prevent the banker from having her leave their New York City apartment by filing a prenup. The duo initially began seeing one another in 2012 and tied the knot in November 2015. Mary Kate Olsen's husband has two teenage children from a prior relationship, son Julien, 18, and daughter, Margot, 16.

A news portal's source quoted that the main reason for Mary Kate Olsen's divorce with Olivier Sarkozy was whether to have children. The source stated that Olivier has two grown kids and doesn’t want more. However, Mary believed that his thoughts would change but that didn't happen. The couple was also reportedly driven apart by their lifestyles.

