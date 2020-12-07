Bobbie Thomas From Today Show Announces Husband Michael Marion's Death, Pens Note

Bobbie Thomas is a well-known fashion journalist in the United States, and a style correspondent in the Today show. It has now been reported that Bobbie Thomas’ husband Michael Marion has passed away. Bobbie has now penned a long message in her latest Instagram post in which she has announced Michael Marion’s death. Here is more about the causes of his death and the Instagram post in which his wife Bobbie has paid tribute to her late husband, along with an emotional message for her followers.

Bobbie Thomas announces husband Michael Marion’s death, says ‘Nothing will ever be normal’

Posting a few images from her husband’s stay at the hospital at the time he was undergoing treatment, Bobbie Thomas announced Michael’s death. According to Daily News, Michael Marion’s death was caused by complications due to ischemic stroke that he got last year. Although the ultimate cause of his death hasn’t been revealed yet, the stroke that he got last year in April was likely the reason that triggered the cause of his death. Bobbie Thomas’ husband passed away on December 1 aged just 42 after more than a year-long fight against his stroke.

In her Instagram post, Bobbie Thomas posted a long and emotional message about her husband’s passing. Announcing Michael Marion’s death, Bobbie wrote about how things may never be normal for her again. She further went on to talk about how important it is to practice kindness. She urged everyone to hold on to what they have rather than focusing on what they don’t. Bobbie Thomas also talked about appreciating each and every moment and talked about being grateful to hold on to their son Miles and the memories they had with Michael.

Lastly, she thanked her fans and followers for showing support to her family in the times of sorrow and urged everyone to hug the people they love. The post was soon followed by an ocean of condolences from her followers and a number of celebrities as well, who mourned her loss. Bobbie Thomas along with her husband has a five-year-old son named Miles.

