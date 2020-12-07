Daniel Radcliffe Opens Up About Why He Does Not Have Social Media Accounts

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe recently said that he would get into internet fights every day if he had social media accounts. The actor opened up about his old social media habits and why he doesn’t use the platforms as per reports in PTI. Read further ahead to know more about what Radcliffe had to say.

Daniel Radcliffe explains why he doesn’t have social media accounts

Daniel Radcliffe said that he does not have plans to join any social media platforms anytime as he is certain he would get into an argument with at least one random person on the internet daily. Radcliffe is among the very few from the cast of the Warner Bros franchise to not have a social media presence. In a recent episode of the YouTube series Hot Ones by the channel First We Feast, he explained why he chooses to stay away from the apps.

The actor said that there is a well-thought reason behind his decision and he considered getting on Twitter but dropped it eventually. Daniel said, “I would love to say there’s some incredibly thought out intellectual reason for this because I considered getting a Twitter at one point and I 100 per cent know that if I did you would all be waking up to stories of ''Dan Radcliffe gets into a fight with a random person on Twitter”. He went on to explain his unhealthy habit of looking up and reading comments about himself when he was younger.

Radcliffe said, “When I was younger – not anymore, thank God – I used to look up comments about myself on the Internet and would read s*** like that. That is an insane and bad thing to do. And to me Twitter and everything just sort of feels like an extension of that”. He further added, “Unless I was going to go on and just read nice things about myself which also feels like another kind of unhealthy thing to do. Other than that, I just don't honestly think I'm mentally strong enough but right now I'm kind of alright with that”.

