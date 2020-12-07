Ellen DeGeneres To Become Neighbours To Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?

Ellen DeGeneres will reportedly become neighbours to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, soon. As per an article by the Daily Mail, the comedian has secured a mansion in the same neighbourhood as that of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for an estimated price tag of 49 million dollars. The Montecito-based real estate establishment formerly belonged to Dennis Miller and his wife, former model Carolyn Espley-Miller. The image of DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi's supposed new humble abode can be found below:

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's new home:

DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have been married for over twelve years now. The eminent television host and her wife are known for changing their residential address from time to time. The latest reported acquisition by the power couple had been under the ownership of the Millers since 2006. The neighbourhood in Montecito will make the duo neighbours to singer-songwriter Katy Perry and her fiancé, Carnival Row star Orlando Bloom. In comparison, Meghan Markle's home was purchased for 11.2 million pounds, as per the same report. Meghan and Prince Harry's house in California is said to be their temporary home.

If the reported purchase is true, this acquisition on the part of DeGeneres and de Rossi will be the highest-valued purchase in the said area to date. Such acquisitions tend to drive up real estate prices in an area. But, if history is to go by, the two might stay in the Montecito area for just a short period of time, as the talk show host is known for selling the houses that she lives in for a while for a significant profit.

The curious case of Ellen DeGeneres' penchant for real estate transactions

As per an article on Architectural Digest, DeGeneres, who was living in a Spanish mansion in West Hollywood at the time, spoke about how her simple need of having a house to herself ended up becoming a profitable venture for her. She would, as per the article, buy the house, make modifications to them and then sell them at a significant margin. Traditionally, the two would spend less than a year in the house that they would buy. DeGeneres’ affair with real estate and the money it can make her started in 2004.

