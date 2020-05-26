Henry Cavill As Hathiram Chaudhary, Here's Cast For A Hollywood Version Of 'Paatal Lok'

Currently creating a storm on the internet both in terms of content and controversy, Paatal Lok is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime. The series is a crime thriller which has been created by Sudip Sharma and produced by Anushka Sharma. The plot of the series revolves around a police inspector, cynical by nature who is tasked with the investigation of a high-profile murder case of a journalist. The investigation leads the inspector to the dark realm of the underworld as he discovers shocking aspects of the life of four suspects in the case.

With an interesting and riveting plot, it would not be a surprise if Hollywood decides to remake it. On that note, here’s a compilation of the Hollywood actors who might be perfect for the Paatal Lok cast.

Hathiram Chaudhary- Henry Cavill

Both the actor who played Jaideep Ahlawat and Henry Cavill has the same muscular built, not to mention great acting skills which makes the Hollywood actor perfect for the English cast of the series.

Image credit: Jaideep Chaudhary Instagram, Henry Cavill Instagram

Sanjeev Mehra- Will Smith

A man with secrets and enemies, Sanjeev Mehra is the journalist who was about to be murdered for being right. Hollywood actor Will Smith might be perfect to play this role.

Image credit: Neeraj Kabi Instagram, Will Smith Instagram

Vishal Tyagi- Isaac Hempstead Wright

He is one of the murderers who went to kill Sanjeev Mehra. Hollywood actor, Isaac Hempstead Wright might be perfect to essay this role if an English version of Paatal Lok is made.

Image credit: Abhishek Banerjee Instagram, Isaac Hempstead Wright Instagram

Dolly Mehra- Scarlett Johansson

Dolly Mehra is the wife of the journalist, Sanjeev Mehra. She gets to know about her husband's affair and becomes placid in her interaction with him. Scarlett Johansson might be just the person to play this role.

Image credit: Swastika Mukherjee Instagram, ScarlettJohensson_ Instagram

Imran Ansari- Jackson Rathbone

He works under Hathiram Chaudhary and is a young police officer. He also helps Chaudhary after the latter gets suspended from work during the investigation. The role seems to be perfect for Jackson Rathbone.

Image credit: Ishwak Singh Instagram, Jackson Rathbone Instagram

Tope Singh- Kal Penn

Tope Singh is another accomplice in the attempted murder of Sanjeev Mehra. Hollywood actor, Kal Penn might be perfect to essay this role.

Image credit: Jagjeet Sandhu Instagram, Kal Penn Instagram

Renu Chaudhary- Kate Hudson

Renu Chaudhary is the wife of Hathiram Chaudhary and is essayed by Gul Panag in the series. Known for her acting skills, Kate Hudson might be just the person to play this role.

Image credit: Gul Panag Instagram, Kate Hudson Instagram

Mary Lyngdoh- Jill Soloway

Mary Lyndoh is a transgender who tries to murder Sajeev Mehra. She also has a harrowing life story. Jill Soloway might be perfect to play this role in Hollywood.

Image credit: Ayesha_shortfilm Instagram, Jill Soloway Instagram

Chanda Mukherjee- Zoe Saldana

Chanda Mukherjee is a needy woman who worked under Tope Singh's uncle and had a relation with Tope Singh as well. Zoe Saldana would be perfect to essay this role in the Hollywood version of Pataal Lok.

Image credit: Anindita Bose Instagram, Zoe Saldana Instagram

