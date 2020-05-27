Will Chris As Chulbul Pandey & ScaJo As Rajjo Click If 'Dabangg' Was Remade In Hollywood?

Dabangg is one of the most popular and successful franchises of Bollywood. It has had three instalments so far. The plot of the movies is based on how a small-town cop, Chulbul Pandey fights crime and corruption. In each movie, he has to face a new villain who threatens to disrupt justice. The lead role is played by Salman Khan while Sonakshi Sinha features as his wife, Rajjo and Arbaz Khan as his brother, Makhanchand.

Recently, the makers of the franchise are in talks of turning Dabangg into an animated series. On that note, here’s a Hollywood cast that would be perfect if the movies get remade in English:

Chulbul Pandey- Chris Hemsworth

Watching Chris Hemsworth’s fighting sequences in movies like Thor series, Men in Black and Extraction, it is no doubt he would be perfect to play the lead.

Rajjo Pandey- Scarlett Johansson

Rajjo is Chulbul’s wife and a character who influences him to walk on the path of justice and fight crime. Scarlett Johansson might be just the actor to play this role.

Makhanchand Pandey- Liam Hemsworth

Who would be better to play the role of Chulbul’s brother, Makhanchand Pandey than Liam Hemsworth if Chris plays Chulbul? Makhanchand acts as an antagonist to his older brother in the first movie but switches sides by the end of the movie.

Cheddi Singh- Anthony Mackie

Cheddi Singh essayed by Sonu Sood is the first villain of the Dabangg series who manages to pit the two Pandey brothers against each other to work his own advantage. Anthony Mackie might be perfect for the role.

Thakur Bachchalal Singh- Samuel L Jackson

Bachchalal Singh is the villain in the second instalment of Dabangg who sends his goons to attack Rajjo after Chulbul killed his brother. Samuel L Jackson might be just the person to play this role.

Balli Singh- Chris Pratt

Balli Singh is the villain in the third instalment of Dabangg. He is a criminal who had a past encounter with Chulbul and returns to plague his life once again. Chris Pratt seems to be perfect to play this role.

Prajapati Pandey- Steve Martin

Prajapati Pandey is Chulbul’s father. While late actor Vinod Khanna essayed the role in the first two instalments, after his demise, his brother, Pramod Khanna took on the role. Hollywood actor Steve Martin seems to be perfect for this role.

Naini Devi- Diane Keaton

Many would remember the chemistry between Steve Martin and Diane Keaton in the movies, Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride II. Thus, it only seems fit that Keaton would play the Naini Devi to Martin’s Prajapati.

