'Parasite' Director Bong Joon Ho's Must-watch Films Streaming On Netflix

Director Bong Joon Ho's Parasite, a South-Korean film, released in 2019 bagged appreciation and recognition at numerous international film festivals. Recently, Bong Joon Ho also bagged an Oscar award for Parasite.

Parasite became the first foreign-language film in Oscars history to win the Best Picture. Bong Joon Ho may be a new face for the American audiences, but the filmmaker has been making movies for more than two decades.

Here are a few other Bong Joon Ho directorial you can catch on online streaming platform Netflix.

Bong Joon Ho's film streaming on Netflix:

Okja

The action-adventure released in 2017 stars Tilda Swinton, Paul Dano, and Seo-hyun Ahn in the lead characters. The film earned 7.3 ratings on IMDb. The screenplay and performance of the lead cast earned praises from the critics and the audience. The plot of the film revolves around a young girl, who risks everything to save her best friend - a fascinating beast named Okja. The film bagged several awards and accolades.

The Host

The Host, originally titled Gwoemul, released on March 30, 2007. The Bong Joon Ho directorial features Kang-ho Song, Hee-bong Byun and Hae-il Park in the lead cast. The action-horror received a mixed response from the audience and the critics.

The narrative of the film takes the viewers on a roller coaster ride of laughter and spine chilling sequences. The film unfolds the struggles of a family, who tries to rescue their daughter from the clutches of a monster that emerged from Seoul's Han River.

Snowpiercer

The Bong Joon Ho directorial Snowpiercer released on July 11, 2014, worldwide. The sci-fi drama includes Chris Evans, Jamie Bell, and Tilda Swinton in the lead cast. Though many critics highlighted the potholes in the screenplay of the film, it managed to bag 7.1 ratings on IMDb. The film focuses on failed climate-change experiments. Reportedly, it is based on the French graphic novel Le Transperceneige. Bong Joon Ho discovered the comic in late 2004, during the pre-production of The Host.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Bong Joon Ho Instagram)

