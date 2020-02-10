Oscars 2020: THIS Is How Bong Joon Ho Plans To Celebrate South Korea's First Oscar Win

The 92nd Academy Awards held on Sunday presented Bong Joon Ho with the award for Best Director for directing the movie Parasite. As Bong Joon Ho took to the stage, he spoke about how he learnt about some of the directors present today while he was learning film making. He thanked the academy for presenting her with the award and revealed how he will be celebrating South Korea’s first-ever Oscar win. Check out his speech here.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020: Joaquin Phoenix Quotes His Late Brother's Lyrics, Gets A Standing Ovation

Oscars 2020 Parasite director's acceptance speech

#Oscars Moment: Bong Joon Ho accepts the Oscar for Best Directing for @ParasiteMovie. pic.twitter.com/b7t6bYGdzw — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020: From 'Parasite' To Joaquin Phoenix For 'Joker', Check The List Of Winners

Bong Joon Ho received a standing ovation as he took the centre stage at Oscars 2020 awards night for winning an award for directing the film- Parasite. At the end of his acceptance speech, he revealed how he intends to celebrate South Korea’s first Oscars win by saying that he will drink until the next morning. In his at Oscars 2020 acceptance speech, Bong Joon Ho revealed that after winning the best international feature film award for his movie- Parasite, he was done for the day and was ready to relax.

However, it was evident that winning the Best Director award was a pleasant surprise for him. During his speech, he gave a shout out to The Irishman director Martin Scorsese and even recalled learning his movies in the film school. He further added that getting nominated in the same category as the director was a huge honour for him and that he did not expect to win.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2020: Bong Joon Ho Lost In Admiration Of 'Parasite's' Trophy At The Oscars; Watch

He further thanked Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino for putting his films on the list when people in the US were unaware of his work. He complimented the other two directors as well and added that if the Academy allows he would like to split the Oscars 2020 trophy into five parts and share it with each of the other directors. He was nominated for the 92nd Academy Award for Best Director along with Sam Mendes for 1917, Todd Phillips for Joker, Martin Scorsese for The Irishman as well as Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

ALSO READ: OSCAR 2020: 'Parasite' Triumphs With Best Picture Award, Bags Three Other Top Honours

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.