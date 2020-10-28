Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Parasite' Bags Four Awards At 14th Edition Of Asian Film Awards

Ace filmmaker Bong Joon-ho’s critically acclaimed film Parasite predictably dominated the Asian Film Awards. The dark comedy, which won great appreciation at the Cannes 2019 and grabbed four Oscars, has added another feather in the embellished cap. The film recently bagged four further prizes on October 28, including the best film and best screenplay at the Asian Film Awards.

The AFA event this year shifted from its previous base in Hong Kong and Macau to Busan. And it moved its dates from March to October to coincide with the Busan International Film Festival. The film also claimed prizes for Yang Yinmo’s editing and Lee Ha-jun’s production design. While speaking to Variety, Bong said that every member of the film deserves to make a speech during the awards with him because it’s a tea work that has paid off. He further said that he strongly believes that the team will meet in person next year at the Asian Film Awards, shake hands, and enjoy talking with one another without masks. Nothing can stop anyone from continuing to make films.

Apart from Parasite, the only other film to pick up more than one prize was Derek Yee’s China-Hong Kong co-production Better Days which earned the best actress prize for Zhou Dongyu and the best newcomer award for Jackson Yee. Another 2019 Chinese effort “Wild Goose Lake” earned Dong Jinsong the best cinematography award. The year’s best actor prize went to Lee Byung-hun for his role in “The Man Standing Next.” The film was recently announced as Korea’s representative in the best international feature film category at the Academy Awards.

Wilfred Wong, chairman of AFA Academy and the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society issued a statement and spoke about the ceremony being held virtually. “Although we could not hold an award ceremony in-person, I hope we can gather together to celebrate the 15th Asian Film Awards next year,” said Wong.

