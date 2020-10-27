Kirti Kulhari Celebrates Busan Asian Content Awards Win With A Heartfelt Post

Actor Kirti Kulhari recently took to Instagram to announce that the entire cast of Four More Shots Please recently won a prestigious award at the Busan Asian Content Awards. The actor shared a snip from the series while announcing the good news. She also congratulated the cast and crew that worked behind the show to make it a huge success. Kirti Kulhari’s fans can be seen celebrating in the comments section of the post while also appreciating the team’s efforts.

Kirti Kulhari on Four More Shots Please win

Actor Kirti Kulhari recently took to social media to share a piece of delightful news about her Amazon Prime show, Four More Shots Please. She posted a snap from the second season of the show where the four girls visit Istanbul and have a happening reunion after staying apart for months. In the picture, all four ladies are seen dressed in vibrant colours while having a gala time on the aesthetic streets of Turkey. All four actors, Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Bani J, shared the ‘Best Rising Star’ title at the 2020 Busan Asian Content Awards, leaving a great impact on the international critics.

In the caption for the post, Kirti Kulhari has announced the news while speaking highly of the team. She has written that she is thrilled about winning the prestigious Busan Asian Content Awards along with her girls. She has also sent out an energetic ‘Kudos’ to the cast and crew that worked on the show. Have a look at Kirti Kulhari’s Instagram post here.

In the comments section of the post, Kirti Kulhari’s fans have spoken highly of the show and her work in it. A few people have distinctly mentioned that all four women deserve this title for their exceptional skills and gorgeous presentation. Have a look at a bunch of comments on Kiti Kulhari’s Instagram here.

About Four More Shots Please!

Four More Shots Please is a comedy-drama series which started in the year 2019. The plot of this show revolves around four strong women and their journey of finding love and career. It has been directed by Rangita Pritish Nandy and stars actors like Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Neil Bhoopalam, and Prateik in key roles.

