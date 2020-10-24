'Parasite' Movie Themed Gender Reveal Poster Wins Internet, Netizens Say 'good Shot'

A tech geek from the famous tech platform Tested named Norm Chan took to his Reddit account and revealed the gender of his baby in an extremely creative manner. The tech geek recreated the poster of Oscar winning movie Parasite and his version of the poster featured his entire family. “My wife and I announced today!”, wrote the couple in the caption of the creatively made poster by Chan.

Tech geek reveals his baby's gender

The poster inspired by Parasite shows all the family members in the lawn. All the people in the poster have blacked out their eyes as shown in the original poster. At the top, there is a watermark-like structure made on the poster that says, ‘For those wondering it’s a girl'. The poster shows Chan standing in the front wearing a black costume. Behind him, we see his wife, laying on the ground while she is showing off her baby bump. The poster takes a sarcastic dig as it portrays as if the baby is a parasite for the mother. Further, the poster reveals that the baby will be arriving in Spring 2021. There is also a black and white furred in the picture and right beside it, the poster says, “Ripley isn’t thrilled about it”. The poster also includes their first child, who is a boy and he can be seen at the back, playing with the tent.

Uploaded on October 23, the image has been upvoted 77 per cent times. "Will you be naming her Jessica, only child, Illinois, Chicago?", wrote a Reddit user, trying to suggest names for the baby girl. Another person wrote, "What a fantastic reference to be able to pull off! Hahah".

(Image Credits: Reddit/u/notdagreatbrain)

