'Parasite' Fame Lee Sun Gyun To Star In Monster Film Titled 'Silence'

After the unprecedented success of Parasite, actor Lee Sun Gyun is all set to star in a different genre of film. This time around, the elite-ignorant playing actor Lee Sun Gyun will start ins a disaster film which has been tentatively titled to be Silence, according to Soompi. This will be the first time Lee Sun will act in a disaster/monster film which also features a multi-star cast.

Also read: Abhay Deol, Meera Syal Join Disney's 'Spin' Cast; Production To Begin From October

Lee Sun Gyun's Silence

Soompi has reported that Lee Sun Guyn's Silence revolves around the story of people who get stranded on a bridge during one foggy night. The group then encounters a monster in the dark and comes together to defend it. KDramaPal has reported that the monster/beast manages to escape from the containment vehicle belonging to the 'Silence project' and causes havoc at the Incheon Bridge in South Korea. The monster sets off a series of car accidents which leads to the structure losing its hold and jeopardizing the lives of people on the bridge. The film will then explore how the people on the bridge are rescued before it collapses completely.

Also read: Max Ehrich Urges Fans To 'stop Harassing Him' & His Mother After Split With Demi Lovato

Image courtesy - Still from Hoa-cha (Helpless)

According to KDramaPal, Lee Sun Gyun has been roped in to play the character of one of the male protagonists in the multi-starrer, as opposed to being the grey character he played in Parasite. His character is named Cha Jung-won, an administrator of the Blue House Security Office who gets caught in the middle of a monster attack while being on his way to the airport to meet his daughter.

Also read: 'The Lion King' Prequel In Development With 'Moonlight' Director Barry Jenkins?

Besides this, Ju Ji-hoon will be essaying the role of Joe Park who is a tow-truck driver waiting to find the perfect opportunity to grow his business. Kim Hee-won, on the other hand, will be donning the avatar of Dr. yang, one of the scientists responsible for transferring the giant monster of the Silence Project. Besides this, the confirmed cast of the film includes Moon Sung-Keun, Ye Soo-Jung, Kim Tae-woo and Kim Su-an who is best known to be the little girl who survives the events of Train To Busan from 2016. Silence will be directed by Kim Tae-gon who had previously helmed Familyhood. It is financially backed by Dexter Studios who have previously delivered multiple hits in Korea.

Also read: Elsa Hosk Pens Emotional Note On First-time Pregnancy With Boyfried Tom Daly

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.