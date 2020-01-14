Bong Joon-Ho's 'Parasite' Gets South Korea Its First-ever Oscar Nomination

Bong Joon Ho's drama mystery Parasite is in the running for the Best Film (Bong and Kwak Sin-ae, producers), Best Director (Bong), Original Screenplay (Bong and Han Jin-won), Film Editing (Yang Jin-mo), Production Design (production design: Lee Ha-jun; set decoration: Cho Won-woo) and Best International Feature Film at the Oscars. This marks the first time that South Korea has managed to earn six Oscar nominations even though it is home to one of the most distinctive cinemas over the past two decades

Parasite is a South Korean dark comedy film that revolves around the story of an unemployed youth Ki-taek and his family who all scheme to become members of a much wealthier family. The film star cast includes Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik and Park So-dam.

Parasite was also nominated for three major categories in the Golden Globe awards 2020 including Best Foreign-Language Film, Best Screenplay of a Motion Picture, and Director of a Motion Picture. The film is also one of the critically and commercially most successful films of 2019 earning over $128.9 million worldwide.

Best film of the year by NSFC

This is the first time that South Korea has been nominated in the international category which was previously known as the Best Foreign-Language Film section. Last year, the country was shortlisted in the category for the very first time for Lee Chang-dong's Burning'.

Parasite, a Korean black comedy thriller film directed by Bong Joo-Ho earned the title of the best film of the year by the National Society Of Film Critics. Along with the title of the best picture, the film also won the award of the best screenplay as the group announced the winners of its 54th annual voting in New York.

Golden Globes nomination

The American film critic organisation also honoured Antonio Banderas with the Best Actor award for Pain and Glory, Best Actress to Mary Kay Place for Diane, and Best Director to Greta Gerwig for Little Women.

