'Parasite' By Bong Joon-Ho To Be Adapted Into A TV Show?

In 2019, acclaimed South Korean director Bong Joon-ho came up with a black comedy-drama thriller film, titled Parasite, and it was widely acclaimed by critics across the globe. He also wrote the film’s story and had co-written the screenplay with Han Jin-won. The film featured Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-Kyun, Cho Yeo-Jeong, Choi Woo-Shik and Park So-dam in the lead roles.

Parasite had its world premiere at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. It became the first film to win the Palme d’Or, which is the highest prize awarded at the Cannes Film Festival. At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, Parasite went on to win the award for Best Foreign Language Film, making it the first film to win a Golden Globe. Now, the film is making the headlines again as HBO is set to make a series on the same. Read more to know about the whole story.

Parasite to be turned into an HBO series

No deals have been made yet, but talks are underway with HBO, which has come on top after a bidding war with Netflix for the rights. The story of Parasite revolves around the poor but cunning Kim family, as they ingratiated themselves into the lives of their wealthy employers, the Park family. In the film, the relation between the two clans went through several twists and ultimately ended up having deadly consequences.



It has not been made clear if the limited series will be some sort of follow-up to the movie or an English-language remake. Fans are set to see the pay-per-view version of the film Parasite, on HBO. At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, Parasite went on to win the award for Best Foreign Language Film, making it the first film to win a Golden Globe.

