How Much Of Borat 2 Is Real? Find Out If The Sacha Baron Cohen Starrer Was Unscripted

The anticipation of fans is finally over as the most awaited sequel of the previous decade, Borat 2 was announced in early 2020. The long and patient wait for the second installment of this bizarrely comical film is finally over. Borat 2, which has amusingly been named as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has finally released on October 23, 2020. Read on to find out, “How much of Borat 2 is real?”

Is Borat 2 real?

At this point, it is rather uncertain, how much of Borat 2 was real. However, while making the 2006 film Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan , the directors aimed at keeping it authentic. In addition to this, the trailer of the second installment indicates that many parts of Borat 2 are indeed real.

How much of Borat 2 is real?

A report by Deadline reveals that there were major challenges before the film's director Jason Woliner when it came to shooting real and authentic scenes. The reason for this was, that Borat is a fairly known character in America and even now, only a few people are aware that Borat is played by the actor Sacha Baron Cohen. The reason behind this being that Cohen is resistant to revealing his identity to people when it comes to Borat. This helps in getting a more authentic reaction out of them.

The film's creators reportedly used a series of disguises to film real scenes for the film. The report further revealed that some scenes were extremely dangerous to shoot. In fact, the 35-year-old actor, Sacha Baron Cohen had to wear a bulletproof vest on two of the days they were filming. Just like its predecessor, much of the films plot details were planned and scripted so that the story has a uniform progression and a clear direction.

Sacha Baron Cohen had to reveal his identity for Borat 2

The Deadline report also stated that this time Cohen did reveal his identity in many instances while shooting. Yet, the filmmakers got sued by the Holocaust survivor – Judith Dim Evans, whose estate was used for filming. She claimed that she had no idea what the project really was. While the filmmakers contested that Cohen had revealed himself to her and asked for her permission personally. The said that Sacha actually broke character to inform her of the film’s true nature.

