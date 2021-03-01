Robert De Niro Starrer 'Wash Me In The River' Adds Willa Fitzgerald To Star-cast

Robert De Niro will be joined by Goldfinch actor Willa Fitzgerald in the upcoming film Wash Me In The River, PTI reported. According to the report, the film will be directed by Randall Emmett and also stars John Malkovich and Jack Huston. It is an action-thriller that is being shot in Georgia and Puerto Rico and Willa Fitzgerald was the latest addition to the star-cast that was curated by Randall Emmett for the film written by Adam Taylor Barker.

Wash Me In the River adds Willa Fitzgerald to its cast

The article reported that the film revolves around a recovering opioid addict who is on a path of revenge because of the death of his fiance. He wants to hurt the drug dealers who are responsible for the death of his fiance. The path to revenge opens his eyes to realities that he never would have expected.

Willa Fitzgerald will play the role of Ruby Red in the film, the article informed. Her character is a bright and vibrant young woman who is haunted by a troubled past. She hopes to get clean from her addiction to be able to live a life with her fiance. Her recovery is jeopardised when she crosses paths with a drug dealer who becomes bitter in his life and threatens to destroy everything she has built for herself.

The last film that Robert De Niro was seen in was The Comeback Trail that released in 2020. The American crime comedy was directed by George Gallo and written by George Gallo and Josh Posner. It was a remake of the 1982 film by the same name. The film had six producers and thirty-two executive producers. Barring Robert De Niro, the film also starred Tommy Lee Jones, Morgan Freeman, Zach Braff, Emile Hirsch, Eddie Griffin, Kate Katzman and Blerim Destani.

The film premiered at the Monte Carlo Comedy Film Festival in 2020 and is set to be released in theatres all over the US sometime in 2021. The theatrical release dates of the film are continuously being pushed back because of the pandemic situation. The film will release under the banner of Cloudburst Entertainment in theatres. Robert De Niro plays the role of Max Barber, Zach Braff’s uncle in the film.

