'Borat 2' Opens With Blackface Content Warning During The Opening Credits On Amazon

Borat 2 was released on October 23 on OTT platform Amazon Prime. The sequel starts with a blackface content warning from its distributor, Amazon Studios. Borat subsequent movie film's warning content mentions the film's illustration of “sexuality, drug use, foul language, nudity, blackface”, is primarily about what the viewers expect from the new Borat movie.

The mockumentary features Borat, played by Sacha Baron Cohen making witty comments about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s blackface. The original Borat film was released 14 years ago in 2006. In Borat 2, Borat is picked off from the Gulag labour camp. He is brought to Kazakhstan’s president, who tells Borat about an American man who has ruined the country and has stood against all American values. The president says, "His name? Barack Obama".

Replying to Kazakhstan’s president, Sacha Baron Cohen in Borat 2 says, “This led to other Africans becoming political leaders", followed by the scene cutting to a photo of Trudeau dressed as Aladdin in blackface. The image featured in the film was published by Time magazine in 2019. It was captured during an Arabian Nights themed party in 2011 at West Point Grey Academy. Justin Trudeau was a teacher at this Vancouver private school. When the photo went viral, Trudeau admitted he had covered blackface multiple times.

Borat Subsequent Movie film

Helmed by Jason Woliner in his feature directorial debut, the film is a mockumentary comedy released in 2020. Borat 2 cast has Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Dani Popescu, Tom Hanks, Manuel Vieru, Miroslav Tolj and others in pivotal roles. While Sacha Baron Cohen plays Borat, a Kazakh journalist, Maria Bakalova plays his daughter. The story follows Borat bringing his daughter to the United States to offer her as a bride for Vice President Mike Pence.

Reportedly, in 2007, Baron Cohen had stated that he has withdrawn from his character of Borat. However, he was still spotted in disguise at several public events in late 2019. Amid COVID-19 situation, Cohen started shooting for the film, teasing the sequel. Borat 2 was officially announced in September 2020, with Amazon Studios procuring the distribution rights. Check out the film's trailer.

