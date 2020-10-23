What Language Do They Speak In Borat? Here's The Secret Behind Borat's Lingo

Sacha Baron Cohen starrer Borat 2 has been one of the most awaited films. The long wait for the second installment of this bizarrely comical film was recently concluded. Borat 2, which has amusingly been named as Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, finally released on October 23, 2020. However, after watching the film, many fans took to Twitter to express their confusion about the language used in the film. Many found it incomprehensible and were not able to pinpoint what tongue was Borat speaking in.

What language do they speak in Borat?

Sacha Baron Cohen's antics as Borat have invited multiple lawsuits and screening bans in the past. But, he did not shy away from manifesting his complete, outlandish and disheveled Borat persona in the second film as well. This can be seen in the language Cohen speaks as Borat in Borat 2.

Borat 2 language

A report in The Guardian has revealed that because Borat in the film is supposed to be a Kazakhstan national, many people thought that he was speaking Kazakh, but Borat is actually speaking fluent Hebrew. The report reveals that the film has gained huge success in Israel, because of the use of Hebrew. In an exclusive interview with an Israeli national, the native Hebrew speaker revealed that the reason for the film’s success in Israel is not just Borat’s fluent Hebrew, it's mainly the way he speaks it. He almost sounds like an Israeli native speaking his mother tongue.

Israeli slangs have been used in the film

The report further states that the lingo used in the film has been garnished with Israeli slangs. In one scene, Borat sings the lyrics of a Hebrew folk song, Koom Bachur Atzel, which means "get up lazy boy". Even Borat's signature, “Wa wa wee wa," catchphrase is an expression for wow usually used in Israel.

How to watch Borat 2?

Fans of actor Sacha Baron Cohen can watch Borat 2 on Amazon Prime. Fans can access the 30-day free trial provided by the streaming service and watch the hilarious film. They can also sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month. In this Borat sequel, audiences follow the Kazakhstani journalist as he quarantines in America. He is attempting to “give his daughter as a gift to someone close to the throne” in the US.

