Shows Like 'Borat 2': Take A Look At 10 Other Mockumentaries To Add To The Watch-list

Borat 2 is directed by Jason Woliner. The movie showcases Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat Margaret Sagdiyev in the lead and his encounters with different kinds of people in America. While the genre of the film is very hard to decipher, Borat 2 plot can be most closely referred to as a mockumentary. So, if you loved the Borat 2 plot and all the antics of the lead, here are 10 other shows you must watch:

Shows like Borat 2 to add to watchlist

The Office

The Office is a British mockumentary based around a paper office and its comical head David Brent, played by Ricky Gervais. The show is created, written, and directed by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant and is considered to be one of the finest shows of its sorts. The show was so popular that it also had an American remake with Steve Carell in the lead as Michael Scott.

Who Is America?

Created by Sacha Baron Cohen, Who is America? is a must-watch if you liked Borat 2. The show once again is a mix of mockumentary and features on the list of funny political dramas. The show showcases Sacha in different avatars tricking people to reveal their true identities. The show like Borat has many known celebrities and political figures and tries to decipher - Who is America?

Entourage

An HBO show, Entourage is a comedy show that is shot in a mockumentary style. The show is about Vincent Chase and his life as an actor. Entourage has 8 seasons and is one of the most popular HBO shows. Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson produced the show and the story also loosely showcases Mark Wahlberg's rise to fame.

Arrested Development

A beloved American show, after The Office, Arrested Development is a show that truly embraces the concept of a mockumentary. Created by Mitchell Hurwitz for Fox, the show is about the Bluths who are a formerly wealthy dysfunctional family. The show has Michale in the lead and is full of fun-filled episodes.

The Comeback

An American show for HBO, The Comeback stars Lisa Kudrow in the lead. The show was created by Lisa by Kudrow and Michael Patrick King. The show has 2 seasons and is made in a mockumentary style.

Great News

Created and written by Tracey Wigfiel, Great News is an American mockumentary-style show. It casts Briga Heelan as Katherine "Katie" Wendelson, Andrea Martin as Carol Wendelson and Adam Campbell as Greg Walsh. All the characters work at The Breakdown and the show showcases their journey.

Fleabag

Created and written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag is a British show that is about a woman called Fleabag. The show masters the techniques of mockumentary-style filming that started in The Office. It casts Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Fleabag, Sian Clifford as Claire, Fleabag's sister and Olivia Colman as Fleabag and Claire's godmother.

Nathan for You

Nathan For You is a show that is very similar to Borat, it is also a ' docu-reality' genre and showcases comedian Nathan Fielder and his attempts at helping companies. The show comes on Comedy Central and ran for four seasons.

Archer

An adult animated show, Archer came out in 2009. The show was created by Adam Reed for FX and is about a dysfunctional intelligence agency. The show stars Sterling Archer in the lead who is voiced by H. Jon Benjamin.

Seinfeld

Seinfeld, a show about nothing, was created by Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld. The show ran over nine seasons and has over 180 episodes. Very close to the type of comedy shown in Borat 2, Seinfeld is a must-watch.

