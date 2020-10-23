Borat Mankini Is Being Compared To Shein's Latest Sling Swimsuit; Fans Laugh Out Loud

A sling swimsuit by Shein is currently viral on the internet as it resembles Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat mankini. Several netizens died of laughter after coming across this picture where one of the fashion fans posted this photo of Shein’s sling swimsuit on Facebook. The suit was mocked for having a high-cut bottom which reminded the netizens of Sacha Baron Cohen’s movie in which he wore a mankini similar to Shein’s sling swimsuit. Let’s take a look at the images that have gone viral.

Shein’s sling swimsuit or Borat’s mankini?

Source- Shein website

According to recent reports by The Sun, one of the Facebook users clicked a screenshot of Shein’s sling swimsuit from the website and shared it on one of Facebook shopping groups asking what this was. Many members immediately reacted to the screenshot with shock and laughing reactions and made the image viral on the internet. The picture amused the netizens as it was an unusual long-sleeved swimsuit having an utterly shocking high cut. Netizens took to their social media handle and reacted to the picture.

Source- Mahriz Movies Facebook

Funny comments came along the way as the picture was becoming viral. One of the women ridiculed the Borat mankini look-alike suit and said that if one wears it and sneezes, they will be sliced up to their belly button. Another woman was shocked to see such a high-cut bodysuit and mocked it by saying that it was so high that it was practically flossing the model’s teeth. Another user took to social media and felt sorry for the model wearing Shein’s sling swimsuit and said that he could see the pain in her eyes.

One user also shared the images of Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat mankini pictures on the Internet where he was seen wearing a fluorescent green mankini that resembled Shein’s sling swimsuit. Many others scrutinized the entire image and pointed out that the image had been edited around the crotch area.

About the new Borat movie

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan or Borat 2 recently released on Amazon Prime Video and fans have been liking it. The movie also received some rave reviews from critics and has been garnering much praise. The cast of the movie includes Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Dani Popescu, among others.

Image Source- Sacha Baron Cohen Instagram