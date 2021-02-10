'Borat 2' Star Maria Bakalova Joins Cast Of Judd Apatow's Next Directorial 'The Bubble'

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm breakthrough star Maria Bakalova has joined the cast of filmmaker Judd Apatow’s upcoming Netflix comedy The Bubble. The movie whose release date has not been disclosed as of yet has an ensemble cast and revolves around the pandemic crisis. Read along to know more about the movie, its cast and other details.

Maria Bakalova to star in Judd Apatow’s next, The Bubble

Judd Apatow is all set to direct his next venture and the theme is based around the coronavirus pandemic that the world is currently dealing with. The movie will be a meta-comedy and features a bunch of actors who are stuck inside a pandemic bubble in a hotel where they were shooting for a film and attempt to complete it. The movie’s script has been written by Pam Brady, along with Judd.

According to a report in Variety, the movie's star cast has been finalised. Maria Bakalova who shot to fame after her role in the Borat Subsequent Moviefilm as Tutar Sagdiyev has been roped in among an ensemble cast. The other actors who will be seen playing pivotal roles in the movie include Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Pedro Pascal, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Peter Serafinowicz and David Duchovny.

Barry Mendel who has collaborated with Judd Apatow on several other projects will be the movie’s executive producer. The two have produced projects including The Big Sick, Bridesmaids, This is 40, Trainwreck, and Funny People. While Donald Sabourin and Pam Brady are also serving as executive producers on the project.

Judd Apatow is known for directing popular films like Knocked Up, The 40-Year-Old Virgin and This is 40. His most recent work as a director was The King of Staten Island which revolved around the life of comedian Pete Davidson. The film was slated to hit theatres but was then premiered through a digital platform in summer of 2020, as cinemas were shut down due to the pandemic.

The Bubble won't be the only project revolving around pandemic, there have been a number of movies and shows that have added the pandemic and its consequences in their storylines, some of these being Lock Down, Songbird, Social Distance and Grey’s Anatomy.

