Sacha Baron Cohen Opens Up About The Mike Pence Rally Crash Scene In 'Borat 2'

Sacha Baron Cohen can be seen indulging in a number of activities that many would consider to be unfathomable, unheard of and outrageous in one of his latest releases, Borat 2, which is also known as Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm. One such scene in the list of Sacha Baron Cohen's movies is that of him making an unauthorized entry into a rally that was orchestrated by Mike Pence when he was seen running for the presidential office in the disguise of Donald Trump. For a while now, netizens have wondered as to how did the Borat 2 actor was able to achieve that feat. The reports that have recently surfaced online have him talking about the scene involving Mike Pence in Borat 2.

So, how did Cohen really do it?

The officials at ET Canada quoted the actor saying that for the purpose of achieving the same, he woke up at 1 am, went to a motel, and sat on a chair for six hours straight while the makeup and the prosthetics team turned him into Trump. Post that, the actor was also quoted saying that he spent hours in the main conference hall's lavatory facility in hiding and survived on minimal edible artefacts.

While during his time in disguise and in hiding, the actor was getting acquainted with Trump's mannerisms and body language. The concluding statements by Cohen have him jokingly quipping that the politicians need to have more roughage in their diet. While talking about Borat 2, he said that had it not been for Trump, the 2006 feature presentation would have never got a sequel. He also considers Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm to be his peaceful protest.

Sacha Baron Cohen's movies:

Sacha Baron Cohen, since his entry into the entertainment industry, has created and essayed a variety of fictional characters, for whom he has adopted various accents. He rose to prominence as a result of his acts in films like Ali G Indahouse, Brüno, The Dictator, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, to name a few. He was also the voice of King Julien the 13th in the Madagascar film series. Cohen's acts that are quite different from his comical and satirical characters can be seen in Netflix's The Trial Of The Chicago 7 and The Spy.

