Golden Globe 2021: Maria Bakalova Reacts To Her Historical Nomination For 'Borat'

The 78th Golden Globes nominations were recently announced. Along with many big names, it features Maria Bakalova in her first-ever Golden Globes recognition in Best Performances by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for her role as Tutar Sagdiyev in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Now, the actor expressed her feelings on the historical Golden Globes nominations.

Maria Bakalova on Historical Golden Globe 2021 nomination

Maria Bakalova becomes the first Bulgarian actor to get a Golden Globe nomination and a rare one from Eastern Europe to earn the recognition since the place was formed post-World War II. In a conversation with Deadline, Maria Bakalova shared her excitement for the Golden Globes 2021. She said that a person dreams and dreams and dreams but things like this are so unpredictable. The actor noted that it is “incredible” what is happening, and she is speechless.

Bakalova stated that what “excites and motivates” her the most is the prospect of many Eastern European actors and filmmakers being noticed and finding opportunities in Western cinema where they have “not been represented” much. She explained that they are people who have an accent and may not be speaking “perfect English” but are working really hard on that. They could finally be given a chance to play “multi-dimensional” character like Tutar, she noted.

Maria Bakalova will be competing against some acclaimed names from the industry in her category from the Golden Globe nominations. She is up against Oscar-nominated actresses like Kate Hudson, Michelle Pfeiffer, Rosamund Pike, and 24-year-old rising star, Anya Taylor-Joy. The actor asserted that these personalities are people who she has “admired” since childhood.

Commenting on her future ventures, the Golden Globes 2021 nominee said that it would have a message and be something that reflects the times we live in. She explained that life is “fleeting” and a person is on this earth for 60, 70, 80, or 90 years at the most. But the art one creates could live on forever as a document of what happened.

When asked if she would like to return as Tutar in a follow-up Borat project, Bakalova said why not. She mentioned that every project of Sacha Baron Cohen has some message like, “rebelling against injustice” and showing how one can make society better. So, if he is making a new one it will also have a “strong message,” according to Maria Bakalova.

(Image source: A still from Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

