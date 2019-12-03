British Fashion Awards 2019 Confers Bottega Veneta's Daniel Lee With Three Honours

English designer Daniel Lee won big at the recently concluded British Fashion Awards where he won three major honours. Daniel Lee, who is the creative director of the Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta picked up top prizes at the star-studded event. Some of the other big winners were industry veterans Giorgio Armani and Naomi Campbell.

British Fashion Awards, 2019

Daniel Lee, who is credited for giving the Italian brand Bottega Veneta a modern twist, was named Designer of the Year, British Designer of the Year for Womenswear and Accessories Designer of the Year. Daniel who joined the Italian luxury brand last year to help his company win the Brand of the Year award at BFA 2019. Bottega beat some of the industry's most recognised names to win the prestigious award. Gucci, Prada, Loewe, and Jacquemus were among those nominated for the award.

Read: Bollywood Fashion Update: Here Are Best Dressed Celebrities Of The Weekend

Among other big winners were Naomi Campbell, who won the Fashion Icon award for her charitable work and contribution to the industry. Campbell was one of the five major supermodels for Catwalk in the early 1990s. 85-year-old Italian designer Armani won the Outstanding Achievement award for his contribution to the global fashion industry and his vision of timeless style.

Read: Kalki Koechlin’s Fashion Guide For Pregnant Women; See Pictures

American singer Rihanna's brand Fenty won the award for Urban Luxe, while Adut Akech won the Model of the Year award. Dior's Kim Jones won the award for British Designer of the Year for Menswear. Alexander McQueen, creative director of Sarah Burton took the Trailblazer of the Year award.

Read: Worzel Gummidge To Make TV Return With Brand New Adaptation

Christopher Kane won the Designers' Designer award, while Bethany Williams won the award for British Emerging Talent - Menswear. The award ceremony that took at the Royal Albert Hall witnessed some famous celebrities, including Hollywood stars Julia Roberts, Kylie Minogue, and Cate Blanchett.

British Fashion Awards is an annual event that takes place in the United Kingdom since 1989 to honour those who have made outstanding contributions in the field of fashion.

Read: John Waters Releases His List Of Top-10 Movies Of 2019; Joker Just About Makes It

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.