Bourne Ultimatum Cast: All About The Matt Damon Starrer Franchise

The Bourne Ultimatum is a spy thriller movie that was released in 2007. The action-thriller was directed by Paul Greengrass and the plot of the film was based on the novel of the same name. The Bourne Ultimatum was the 3rd installment in the Jason Bourne film series. The 1st two installments included movies including The Bourne Identity (2002) and The Bourne Supremacy (2004). The fourth installment of the movie was named The Bourne Legacy and was released much later after a gap of 6 years from the release of the 3rd part of the film. The 5th part of the film called Jason Bourne was released in 2016. Matt Damon can be seen reprising his role as Jason Bourne as in the 1st two installments of the franchise. He plays the role of a CIA assassin and psychogenic amnesiac. Read on for details on the Bourne Ultimatum's movie cast.
The cast of Bourne Ultimatum also saw actors like Joan Allen as Pamela Landy, who is the CIA deputy director, who is sent to aid Vosen in tracking Bourne's location. Albert Finney could be seen in the role of Dr Albert Hirsch, who plays the role of a psychologist in the movie. Scott Glenn was seen as Ezra Kramer, who portrayed the director of the CIA. Bourne Ultimatum's cast also included some stellar actors including Tom Gallop as special agent Tom Cronin, while Corey Johnson plays the part of Ray Wills, who is Vosen's deputy at Operation Blackbriar. Actor Joey Ansah could be seen in the role of Desh Bouksani, while Colin Stinton plays Neal Daniels, CIA station chief in Madrid, actor Lucy Liemann was also seen in the role of Lucy, who is a Blackbriar technician and actor Franka Potente plays the role of Marie Kreutz, who is Bourne's murdered girlfriend.
