Matt Damon Uses A Crane To Move Into His New Penthouse, Blocks Brooklyn Street

Matt Damon has created quite a buzz among his new neighbours as he has now moved into his luxurious penthouse in Brooklyn Heights. The actor reportedly closed down an entire street on Tuesday. He also used an enormous 14 storey high crane to lift his furniture and some trees to his terrace. Matt Damon purchased the 6000 square feet penthouse at the Beaux-Arts building in New York’s Brooklyn Heights. The property was considered to be one of the most expensive ones at the time. According to a report by Page 6, the entire moving in process of Matt Damon caused quite a havoc for people around him.

Matt Damon blocked a street as he moved into his new penthouse

A resident spoke to the news portal and said that Matt Damon closed off the street for the entire day. He added that the actor also parked an enormous big red crane in the middle of the street. The resident said that there was no sign of Matt Damon as he did not see him all day. However, the resident claimed that a huge team of contractors were present. They were checking in on the belongings which were being set into place at Matt Damon’s new home. The resident claimed that all of the huge crates were being lifted up into the air all the way towards the terrace, according to a news portal.

According to reports, the property purchased by Matt Damon sold for a staggering $16.5 million approximately. A local resident from the place spoke to the news portal and said that the building is quite posh with gold and marble units in the lobby along with Austrian white oak flooring. The resident continued to say that there are also several Carrara marble slab countertops as well. Further on, the resident revealed that John Krasinski and Emily Blunt too live there. He added that Matt Damon has a triplex penthouse with the 11th and 12th floor along with the roof. The resident claimed that it is the highest building in the neighbourhood and thus has an amazing view of the Manhattan Skyline, New York Harbour, and the Bridges, according to a news portal.

