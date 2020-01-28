Brad Pitt Admits He Is Not On Tinder After Being The Reason App's Subscriptions Went Up

American superstar Brad Pitt has denied that he has a Tinder profile, international media reported. The statement came after he was informed that its subscriptions have seen a rise following his joke at the Screen Actors' Guild Awards that he was on the dating app.

Did not know how it functions

Pitt following his win at the SAG Awards joked that he should add the win to his Tinder account. Many fans took the joke at face value, and created their own profiles hoping to match with him.

On Thursday, while speaking to International media at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the 56-year-old actor revealed that he did not have a profile on Tinder. After being informed that subscription and downloads of Tinder have surged following his acceptance speech, the actor clarified that he wasn’t on it. He revealed that he made the joke because it was funny to say adding that he doesn’t even know how it works.

Read: Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt And Other Hollywood Ex-flames Who Moved On Graciously

Pitt made headlines as he shared a moment with his former wife Jennifer Aniston at the backstage of SAG Awards 2020. Brad Pitt also took home the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his role in the movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. While accepting the award Brad Pitt disclosed some details about his Tinder profile. Check out what he said here.

Why don't we ever see Brad Pitt when we're swiping on Tinder?! #sagawards pic.twitter.com/rTkZmhBSZJ — SAG Awards® (@SAGawards) January 20, 2020

Read: Brad Pitt Opens Up On Turning Down Keanu Reeves‘ Most Famous Role In 'The Matrix'

After winning the award, Brad Pitt said that he should add the win to his Tinder account. While this cracked the audience up, people seemed to be delighted with the possibility that the actor might be on the dating app. Many Twitter users have spoken up about Brad Pitt’s confession.

The award show also saw the reunion of the most famous Hollywood breakup, Jennifer Aniston, and Brad Pitt. Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were married for almost five years (2000 - 2005) until Brad Pitt called it off and moved on with Angelina Jolie.

However, Brad Pitt and Angelina have divorced since. Recently, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt were captured having cute moments during the SAG Awards.

Read: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie And Other Hollywood Couples Who Adopted Kids

Read: Leonardo DiCaprio Has An Adorable Nickname For 'Once Upon A Time' Co-star Brad Pitt

(With inputs from Agencies)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.