Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie And Other Hollywood Couples Who Adopted Kids

Adoption has often paid a big role when it comes to Hollywood or even Bollywood celebrities. Many couples have resorted to adoption to complete their dreams of becoming a parent. Not only celebrities, but in 2014, there were over 1 lakh children adopted in the US as reported by the National Council for Adoption. Take a look at some high profile US celebrities who became parents to their adopted children.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie is undeniably the front runner of adopted children, having six kids out of which three are biological children whereas three are internationally adopted. Angelina Jolie had actually adopted a child while she was married to actor Billy Bob Thornton. Her first child was a baby boy adopted from Cambodia in the year 2002 named Maddox Chivan. She adopted a 6-month-old girl from Ethiopia in 2005 and named her Zahara.

Although Angelina adopted Zahara when she was a single parent, in 2006 Brad Pitt officially adopted Maddox and Zahara. They adopted a Vietnamese boy as her third adopted child named Pax Thien.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were very young when they met, 23 and 28 respectively. They tied the knot and adopted two kids together, named Bella and Connor. After Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's divorce, Nicole Kidman has married Keith Urban and has two girls with him while Tom Cruise has a girl with Katie Holmes. Kidman's and Cruise's adopted children named Bella and Connor stay with their father Tom Cruise who has their full custody after his split with wife Kidman.

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley tied the knot on December 23, 2007, and have three children named Naleigh, Adalaide, and son Joshua. Where Naleigh and Adalaide are their adopted children. The Grey’s Anatomy actor and the singer Josh Kelley met in 2005 during his music video, Only You.

In September 2009 the couple adopted a baby named Naleigh from South Korea. In April 2012 they adopted a second daughter, Adalaide. The couple became parents to their third child in January 2017 and named him Joshua Bishop.

