Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie All Set To Launch A New Wine Together

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie may have ended their marriage but, even today, the duo are still engaging in their joint business ventures. According to reports, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with Marc Perrin, are planning on releasing new Rosé champagne. The project, which has been in the pipeline for three or four years, has finally gone on floors.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to release a new wine

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are surely not letting their divorce come in the way of their joint business ventures. The two reportedly still own French winery Chateau Miraval together, and along with their partner Marc Perrin, they're releasing a new wine again.

Brad Pitt and Jolie released their last wine together in 2019. According to reports, the new venture is an investment for their children. Marc Perrin, while speaking to a news daily, revealed that they were working hard with one of the leading champagne producers- Rodolphe Péters, for releasing the new rosé champagne. He also stated that they would try to push the quality of Rosé as far as possible in the champagne.

Furthermore, sharing more in-depth details about Pitt and Angelina Jolie's new wine, Marc Perrin shared that this wine would have a bolder taste as it would be made from a portion of pressed grape. In this wine particularly, the longer the pressed grapes would stay in contact with the seeds and skins, the darker the juice would turn out to be, making its way to becoming red wine. Perrin concluded that the method of making the wine was an ancient method that had its followers in mainstream winemaking regions such as the Loire, Rhone, and Napa Valleys.

(Image source: Shutterstock)

